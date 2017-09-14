White House memo against leaks get leaked

There is nothing the Trump White House hates as much as leaks. Which makes this report from Vox particularly noteworthy. What they have is a leak … of the White House policy on leaks.

The core of the memo is a request that the heads of every agency of the federal government — not just the CIA and such but the Department of Labor and the Council on Environmental Quality — “dedicate a 1-hour, organization-wide event to engage their workforce in a discussion on the importance of protecting classified and controlled unclassified information, and measures to prevent and detect unauthorized disclosures.”

As Vox points out, no administration is particularly fond of leaks, but the Trump administration is obsessed by them. And for good reason. When you have an EPA that’s involved in covering up the data produced by its own scientists, and an attorney general more interested in justifications than justice, keeping the public in the dark is vital.