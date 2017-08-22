Oh Noes! Trump Never Said The Words 'Radical Islam' In Afghanistan Speech

During Monday's presidential address to the nation about Trump's new super secret plans to win the Afghanistan war, a funny thing happened as he read the teleprompter. President Trump never proclaimed the words "radical Islam" or radical Islamic terrorists."

These remarks were obviously carefully vetted to make sure Trump never uttered those words, but when did that ever stop Trump from doing or saying anything?

When President Obama first took office, conservatives concocted a bogus talking point that since Obama refused to denounce "radical Islam" as purveyors of terrorism, the U.S. couldn't defeat them because we don't even know their name.

This nonsense was a constant refrain for eight years even during the 2016 presidential election.