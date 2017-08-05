Newsvine

Mexican diplomat brutally mocks Trump for carrying a 'small stick'

When Jorge Guajardo, one of Mexico's most senior and seasoned foreign policy hands, got out of bed Thursday morning, a couple of interesting messages were waiting on his cell phone.

One was a link shared by a U.S. diplomat to the leaked transcript of a phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. In the second, a former Mexican official offered the quick analysis.

"He's the opposite of Teddy Roosevelt," that official quipped to Guajardo about Trump. "He speaks loudly and carries a small stick."

"Everyone I've spoken to around the world is laughing," Guajardo said.

 

