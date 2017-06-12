Donald Trump Hosts Propaganda Cabinet Meeting To Bask In Praise

This morning the cable news networks dropped everything to focus on a Trump cabinet meeting, where nothing happened except for a staged photo-op and a round robin love fest so every cabinet member, including Mike Pence said their names and pledged fealty to King Trump.

It was a bizarre scene out of some Junior High after-school group who had been punished and forced to go to detention. Part of their punishment was to praise their principal, clearly.

Trump spoke for a few minutes about all of his imagined accomplishments, boasting about how well President Obama's economy is performing, (taking credit for it), and even citing great unemployment numbers that he repeatedly called fake during the presidential election.

He finally turned to his propaganda round table and made each cabinet member state their names like children at a Motel Six seminar.