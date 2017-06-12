Newsvine

Roy Batty

About If life hands you MELONS, consider that you may be dyslexic! Articles: 162 Seeds: 1504 Comments: 27184 Since: Jan 2008

Donald Trump Hosts Propaganda Cabinet Meeting To Bask In Praise

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Roy Batty View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCrooks and Liars
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:03 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This morning the cable news networks dropped everything to focus on a Trump cabinet meeting, where nothing happened except for a staged photo-op and a round robin love fest so every cabinet member, including Mike Pence said their names and pledged fealty to King Trump.

It was a bizarre scene out of some Junior High after-school group who had been punished and forced to go to detention. Part of their punishment was to praise their principal, clearly.

Trump spoke for a few minutes about all of his imagined accomplishments, boasting about how well President Obama's economy is performing, (taking credit for it), and even citing great unemployment numbers that he repeatedly called fake during the presidential election.

He finally turned to his propaganda round table and made each cabinet member state their names like children at a Motel Six seminar.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor