Press briefings game of Stump the Chump, says Sean Spicer | Daily Mail Online

Press briefings game of Stump the Chump, says Sean Spicer

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has a nickname for his televised battles with the press that are earning him the ratings of a daytime drama: 'Stump the Chump.'

The Trump spokesman said Monday, as he reflected on the relationship between the media and the president, that reporters are sometimes using the White House daily press briefing to play 'gotcha' with their questions to him.

'If that's the game..."Who can stump the chump?" – then that's not really an exercise in trying to get to the bottom of a situation,' Spicer said. 

 

