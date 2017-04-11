Sean Spicer wants you to know how UNBELIEVABLE the Trump Administration is.

Poor Sean Spicer.

During yesterday's (4/10) press conference he just could not stop using the word "unbelievable". Maybe he has one of those "Word of the Day for Dummies" calendars on his desk.

Too bad he did not read the definition of the word.

MR. SPICER: I think that there is a court that decides those things. And obviously, there’s a reason that -- well, I clearly -- the actions -- when you take an action against the people that he has, and I think we feel unbelievably confident in the intelligence that we have. But again, that would be something for a court to decide.

Unbelievably confident? Wow.

MR. SPICER: Because this is the same group, with the same ideologies, the same strengths, that came together for a common purpose to win a campaign. There is an unbelievably talented team at the senior level, and at the mid-level, and, frankly, all the way down to the bottom level of this administration that is committed to the President’s agenda

Unbelievably talented? Heh.

I like this one the best. In one statement he talks about sensationalizing is going on in the media, then does some sensationalizing himself.

MR. SPICER: Well, look, I think there’s a lot of stuff that was overblown about this that makes it out into the media sometimes and gets a little bit more sensational than it truly is. But I think the President is obviously very pleased with the last week that he’s had and the accomplishments, especially on the foreign policy front. I think we had an unbelievably helpful and productive meeting with the Chinese.

Followed up with...

His meeting with King Abdullah was unbelievable, and he’s continued to have very strong foreign policy wins in terms of the relationships that we’re making with other heads of state.

And let's not leave out Steve Bannon...

MR. SPICER: He’s very confident in the team that he has, that they have an unbelievable amount of knowledge, and he believes the counsel that they all bring to the table.

The definition of unbelievable is "not able to be believed; unlikely to be true."

Is Sean trying to tell us something?