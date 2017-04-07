Newsvine

Roy Batty

About If life hands you MELONS, consider that you may be dyslexic! Articles: 161 Seeds: 1499 Comments: 26952 Since: Jan 2008

Top Republicans who opposed Syria attack under Obama are now praising Trump's strike

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Roy Batty View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Fri Apr 7, 2017 2:50 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Many of the congressional Republicans who are praising President Donald Trump's decision to strike a Syrian airfield were opposed to President Obama's request to approve a similar action against Syria in 2013.

Trump ordered the launch of more than 50 tomahawk cruise missiles on Thursday in retaliation for Syrian leader Bashar Al-Assad's reported use of chemical weapons against his own people. In August of 2013, after Assad used chemical weapons in a similar scenario against people in the Syrian city of Ghouta, Obama requested congressional permission to launch air strikes against the Assad regime.
Many Republicans opposed his request. One of the most prominent was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who on Friday tweeted out his support for Trump's strike, writing, "This was a clear signal from America that Bashar al Assad can no longer use chemical weapons against his own people with impunity."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor