Investor: Putin could be world's richest man with stolen $200B fortune | New York Post

Investor: Putin could be world's richest man with stolen $200B fortune

Vladimir Putin might be the richest man on earth.

The Russian president stole billions from his country’s war chest and stashed it away in secret accounts, according to a man who was once that country’s largest foreign investor.

Bill Browder, CEO of Hermitage Capital Management, estimates Putin’s net worth at $200 billion. That would make Putin more than twice as wealthy as Bill Gates, who, with a fortune of $79.2 billion, is the world’s richest person.

“The amount of money that hasn’t been spent on [Russian] schools and roads and hospitals and so on, all that money is in property, Swiss bank accounts, shares, hedge funds,” Browder said.

