Investor: Putin could be world's richest man with stolen $200B fortune | New York Post

Vladimir Putin might be the richest man on earth.

The Russian president stole billions from his country’s war chest and stashed it away in secret accounts, according to a man who was once that country’s largest foreign investor.

Bill Browder, CEO of Hermitage Capital Management, estimates Putin’s net worth at $200 billion. That would make Putin more than twice as wealthy as Bill Gates, who, with a fortune of $79.2 billion, is the world’s richest person.

“The amount of money that hasn’t been spent on [Russian] schools and roads and hospitals and so on, all that money is in property, Swiss bank accounts, shares, hedge funds,” Browder said.