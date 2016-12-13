Trump backs out of first post-election news conference; team now says he'll have one in January

The last press conference Donald Trump held was last July, in which he famously asked Russia to "find" Hillary Clinton's emails. He has held exactly zero since winning the presidency, but was finally scheduled to hold his first in a few days to announce how he'll be divesting—or not—from his business empire while acting as president.

He's now backed out of that news conference.

President-elect Donald Trump is postponing until next month a previously announced news conference to outline how he’ll handle his far-flung business operations while in the White House, according to senior Trump transition officials. [...] A new date for the announcement hasn’t been set, but it will be before his inauguration on Jan. 20, they said.

Trump's transition team has been studiously honest, of course, so we can no doubt be assured that the January version of the press conference will happen For Sure This Time—just as we can assure ourselves that any minute now, Donald Trump will finally release his tax returns and divest completely from his businesses.

Why is Trump backing out? His team nobly says that it's because he's just been too gosh-darn busy president-electing. It might also be that he doesn't want to face reporters mere days after the news broke that not only were Russian hackers interfering with the presidential election, they were doing so specifically to help elect Donald Trump.