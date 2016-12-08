Trump goes ballistic on Indiana union guy, but dead silent on GOP scrapping 'Buy America' provision

Fresh off his victory tour of lying about how many jobs he saved in Indiana, Donald Trump found time Wednesday to attack the president of United Steelworkers 1999, Chuck Jones, for calling his bluff. Trump's deal had saved 800 Carrier jobs, not 1,100-plus, and Jones had the nerve to correct Trump, eliciting two nasty tweets from Trump about what "a terrible job" Jones was doing representing Carrier employees.

But when it came time for Trump to stick up for tens of thousands of American steelworkers, he couldn't spare a second. He just sat by and watched congressional Republicans strip the "Buy America" provision from a water bill that would have required infrastructure projects to use American steel.

Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown even organized a tweet storm with other senators to alert Trump and ask him to intervene, but they got no response. Zip. Not a peep from the self-styled billionaire champion of the working man.