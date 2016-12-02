Andrew Sachs: Fawlty Towers' Manuel dies aged 86

Fawlty Towers star Andrew Sachs, who played hapless Spanish waiter Manuel in the BBC sitcom, has died aged 86, his family has confirmed.

Sachs, who had been suffering from dementia for four years, died on 23 November and was buried on Thursday.

On his role of Manuel, he told the BBC in 2014: "It was just a part I was playing and people seemed to laugh."

Fawlty Towers star John Cleese called Sachs "a delight", while show co-writer Connie Booth said Manuel was "iconic".

The BBC changed its schedule on Friday to broadcast the Fawlty Towers episode Communication Problems, featuring Manuel's famous "I know nothing" line.

Manuel was one of the most imitated comedy characters of the 1970s.

The waiter, who famously hailed from Barcelona, often said little more than the word "Que?" to generate laughs, but arguably his most famous line was "I know nothing".