Trump promised he'd make Carrier 'pay a damn tax.' Instead he's doing the exact opposite.

Candidate Trump talked tough. President-elect Trump isn’t following through.

On Thursday, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence plan to hold a news conference touting the deal they struck this week with United Technology to keep fewer than 1,000 Carrier jobs in Indiana.

Trump and Pence dangled carrots in front of United Technology to entice the corporation to not outsource roughly 850 jobs to Mexico. But that’s a major departure from the approach Trump promised while talking about Carrier on the campaign trail.

During a rally in Indianapolis in April, Trump detailed plans to hit companies like Carrier that outsource jobs with a tariff of 35 percent when they try to sell their products in the United States.

Addressing Carrier specifically, Trump said, “you’re going to pay a damn tax when you leave this country and you think you’re going to sell product [here] because we’re all so stupid.”