The Carrier 'deal' just showed big business it can shake down Trump so he can get good headlines

Predictably—and horrifyingly—the traditional media has fawned over Donald Trump’s supposed “deal” with the Carrier Corporation, the giant air-conditioner manufacturer, to allegedly save jobs at the company’s facilities in Indiana. But this was no deal. It was a shakedown.

In exchange for $7 million in tax breaks furnished by the state of Indiana (only possible because Trump’s running-mate, Mike Pence, just so happens to still have a few weeks left in office as governor), Carrier has agreed to keep 800 jobs that were slated to move to Mexico in the U.S. (And yes, according to the Wall Street Journal, it’s 800 jobs, not the 1,000 originally announced—300 additional jobs weren’t going anywhere. So we’re already post-fact here.)

But while the press has deeply enjoyed the chance to celebrate this arrangement as a “win” for Trump, it’s nothing of the sort. Now, every big American company can simply threaten to shift jobs overseas because they know Trump will intervene purely out of vanity so that he can earn more glowing headlines.