This new app helps you find the most efficient vehicle in your price range

Wed Nov 30, 2016
Most people want cleaner air and lower fuel costs, even if it means paying extra for a car. A recent study from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, for instance, found that more than half of Americans would shell out a little more for an electric vehicle.

That’s good to hear, but as at it turns out, they won’t have to.

Many electric vehicles — when accounting for the cost of fuel, maintenance and repairs — cost the same or less than comparable gas-powered cars. A new app from MIT’s Trancik Lab shows exactly how much carbon-saving technology you can afford.

