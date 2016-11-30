This new app helps you find the most efficient vehicle in your price range

Most people want cleaner air and lower fuel costs, even if it means paying extra for a car. A recent study from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, for instance, found that more than half of Americans would shell out a little more for an electric vehicle.

That’s good to hear, but as at it turns out, they won’t have to.

Many electric vehicles — when accounting for the cost of fuel, maintenance and repairs — cost the same or less than comparable gas-powered cars. A new app from MIT’s Trancik Lab shows exactly how much carbon-saving technology you can afford.