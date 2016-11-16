'Trump' Name Coming Off New York Apartments So Humans Can Rent Without Paralyzing Shame

Now that even the Trump Organization is running from the Trump name, it should be no surprise that, as of Wednesday, the name “Trump” will be taken off several Manhattan buildings by the owners, who have decided the name no longer screams “Luxury and success” so much as it just plain screams incoherently. The buildings, at 140, 160 and 180 Trump Place on the Upper West Side, were developed by Trump in the 1990s, but Equity Residential, the current owner, will be taking down the signs and actually changing the street name, because “TRUMP” doesn’t quite appeal to renters like it used to.

“We are in the process of rebranding the buildings using their street addresses as the property names,” said Marty McKenna, a spokesman for Equity Residential. “The goal is to assume a more neutral building identity that will appeal to all current and future renters.”

Equity had already removed Trump-branded doormats from in front of the buildings before the election, and the big “TRUMP PLACE” signs will be taken down today. While the buildings will now simply go by their original street addresses on “Riverside Boulevard,” sources close to Yr Wonkette inform us that market research showed “Bedbug Terrace,” “Sucking Chest Wound Plaza” and “Mangled Baby Duck Place” all had greater appeal to New Yorkers than any name involving Trump.

Trump spokesperson Hope Hicks did not reply to a request for comment from the Guardian, presumably because she was still helping her boss figure out what exactly it is that the president of the United States is supposed to do, anyway.