Newsvine

Roy Batty

About If life hands you MELONS, consider that you may be dyslexic! Articles: 160 Seeds: 1495 Comments: 26723 Since: Jan 2008

China Threatens To Cut American Car Sales If President Trump Imposes Tariffs

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Roy Batty View Original Article: Jalopnik
Seeded on Mon Nov 14, 2016 11:19 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly said he thinks China is ripping the U.S. off, so during his campaign he threatened to impose a 45 percent tariff on goods imported from the country. But you can’t just impose a steep tariff without consequences, and Chinese communist party-controlled newspaper Global Timesyes, stick with me on this one—has outlined what those consequences could be. Here’s the Guardian’s analysis of that communique:

“If Trump wrecks Sino-US trade, a number of US industries will be impaired. Finally the new president will be condemned for his recklessness, ignorance and incompetence,” the newspaper said in an editorial.

The Global Times claimed any new tariffs would trigger immediate “countermeasures” and “tit-for-tat approach” from Beijing.

“A batch of Boeing orders will be replaced by Airbus. US auto and iPhone sales in China will suffer a setback, and US soybean and maize imports will be halted. China can also limit the number of Chinese students studying in the US.”

“Making things difficult for China politically will do him no good,” the newspaper warned.

China is one of U.S. automakers’ most promising markets, so if China retaliates on a U.S. tariff, that could have major financial consequences for the American auto industry.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor