Dear Media: HI! GO @!$%# YOURSELF!

.wpb_animate_when_almost_visible { opacity: 1; }

But what we want to focus on in this post is the lazy, ratings-hungry media that has absolutely abdicated its responsibility to actually INFORM people. We’re not talking about slobbering sycophants like Sean Hannity, who will probably be the CEO of our new state-run media, “Trump News.” We’re talking about CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, the New York Times, and every moron talking head like Chuck Todd and Mark Halperin and Chris Matthews and Andrea Mitchell (who is going full “Democrat lady” on MSNBC right now, hi Andrea, join us!) and Wolf Blitzer and Erin Burnett and all the other names we can’t think of right now, who breathlessly and constantly reported on every twist and turn in the hallowed Clinton Email Scandal, but somehow “reported” it WITHOUT EVER ACTUALLY EXPLAINING TO JOE AND JANE DUMBASS THE AVERAGE AMERICAN VOTERS WHAT THE FUCK THE ACTUAL STORY WAS.

We explained it! Right here! And here! And here! Unfortunately, the hosts of the nightly news don’t read Wonkette. Perhaps they don’t read at all, as they’re too busy getting thrills up their legs about the horse race and filling 24 hours of news coverage. IDEA: How about using like TWO OF THOSE HOURS to teach Americans a goddamn thing about something, because let’s be clear, Donald Trump may have ignited a movement, but it’s a movement of the monumentally ignorant, a movement completely divorced from facts, a movement of Useful Idiots who have now sent the world into a tailspin, the ramifications of which we will not fully understand until they’re being forcibly crammed down our throats.

The writing was on the wall for the media’s role in this. Did you see the thing in Slate, about the media’s propensity for acting like both candidates are equally bad? After all, if one candidate is bad, then it’s only fair and balanced to make like the other one is equally bad, so the easily confused electorate remains easily confused. Sure, Trump grabs chicks by the pussy, but HILLARY IS THE EMAIL LIAR! Sure, Trump attacked a Gold Star family repeatedly, but HILLARY HOTMAIL BENGHAZI! Sure, Trump thinks Russia is our blowjob pal in the war against ISIS, but HILLARY ASKED HER AIDE CHERYL WHEN “THE GOOD WIFE” IS ON.

Slate listed TWO-HUNDRED THIRTY horrifying, disgusting things Trump has either done, said or believed, and 100% of them are more important than “emails.” But you wouldn’t know it from watching the news!