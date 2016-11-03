Newsvine

Get a load of who Melania Trump is plagiarizing now!

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Thu Nov 3, 2016 4:07 PM
Melania Trump is not someone used to public speaking and on top of that, English is not her first language. So she gets a little leeway. But her speech writers do not. Plagiarizing Michelle Obama was really bad. But today in in Pennsylvania might be worse!

Yes, she is plagiarizing her predecessor, The Donald's other ex, Marla Maples. And hilariously, it all comes from an interview conducted in May, 2011—two decades after Maples and Trump split.

It's not just the one line, either. A whole section about family and parents and opportunity. 

How humiliating. She didn't only get Maples' sloppy seconds of a husband, she's getting her thoughts, too. If Trump can’t put together a campaign that avoids huge embarrassments like this—particularly after the RNC plagiarism fiasco—how could Trump possibly put together a team to run the country?

