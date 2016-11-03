Get a load of who Melania Trump is plagiarizing now!

Melania Trump is not someone used to public speaking and on top of that, English is not her first language. So she gets a little leeway. But her speech writers do not. Plagiarizing Michelle Obama was really bad. But today in in Pennsylvania might be worse!

Melania just plagiarized Trump's second wife Marla Maples. Here's the only Google results for "if you could dream it, you could become it": pic.twitter.com/ALeHuSZqEm — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) November 3, 2016

Yes, she is plagiarizing her predecessor, The Donald's other ex, Marla Maples. And hilariously, it all comes from an interview conducted in May, 2011—two decades after Maples and Trump split.

It's not just the one line, either. A whole section about family and parents and opportunity.

How humiliating. She didn't only get Maples' sloppy seconds of a husband, she's getting her thoughts, too. If Trump can’t put together a campaign that avoids huge embarrassments like this—particularly after the RNC plagiarism fiasco—how could Trump possibly put together a team to run the country?