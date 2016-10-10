Trump breaks with his running mate on Syria

“He and I haven’t spoken and I disagree.”

In the second presidential debate on Sunday evening, Donald Trump let slip during an exchange on the crisis in Syria that he and his running mate hadn’t spoken about it and regardless, Trump disagreed with him. Vice presidential nominee Gov. Mike Pence (R-IN) has been more critical of Russia’s role in the conflict between the Assad regime ruling parts of Syria and ISIS and other rebel groups.

Trump has made headlines for his more complimentary and positive view of Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Asked about what he would do about the humanitarian crisis in Aleppo, Trump said that while he did not like Assad, the dictator, along with Russia and Iran are all “killing ISIS.”