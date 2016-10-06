We Just Can't Back Donald Trump, 30 Former GOP Lawmakers Say In Letter

For months now, Hillary Clinton’s campaign has tried to cleave more moderate Republicans away from their party by playing up how uniquely horrendous Donald Trump is as a GOP standard-bearer.

At the Democratic National Convention, Clinton had former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, once a Republican himself, deliver a high-profile speech. Before and after, she touted the endorsements she’d received from top GOP national security officials and former cabinet members. Her campaign even publicly flirted with trying to get the support of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, despite how despised he remains for much of the Democratic Party base.

On Thursday, Clinton’s endeavors got a boost ― though, apparently, through no effort of her own. Thirty Republicans who served in Congress signed a letter saying they couldn’t vote for Trump in the general election.

“In nominating Donald Trump, the Republican Party has asked the people of the United States to entrust their future to a man who insults women, mocks the handicapped, urges that dissent be met with violence, seeks to impose religious tests for entry into the United States, and applies a de facto ethnicity test to judges,” the letter reads. “He offends our allies and praises dictators. His public statements are peppered with lies. He belittles our heroes and insults the parents of men who have died serving our country. Every day brings a fresh revelation that highlights the unacceptable danger in electing him to lead our nation.”

Here’s a complete list of the letter’s signatories:

Steve Bartlett (R-Texas)

Bob Bauman (R-Md.)

Sherwood Boehlert (R-N.Y.)

Jack Buechner (R-Mo.)

Tom Campbell (R-Calif.)

Bill Clinger (R-Pa.)

Tom Coleman (R-Mo.)

Geoff Davis (R-Ky.)

Mickey Edwards (R-Okla.)

Harris Fawell (R-Ill.)

Ed Foreman (R-Texas) (R-N.M.)

Amo Houghton, Jr. (R-N.Y.)

Gordon Humphrey (R-N.H.)

Bob Inglis (R-S.C.)

Jim Kolbe (R-Ariz.)

Steve Kuykendall (R-Calif.)

Jim Leach (R-Iowa)

Pete McCloskey (R-Calif.)

Connie Morella (R-Md.)

Mike Parker (R-Miss.)

Tom Petri (R-Wis.)

John Porter (R-Ill.)

Claudine Schneider (R-R.I.)

John “Joe” Schwarz (R-Mich.)

Chris Shays (R-Conn.)

Peter Smith (R-Vt.)

Edward Weber (R-Ohio)

Vin Weber (R-Minn.)

G. William Whitehurst (R-Va.)

Dick Zimmer (R-N.J.)