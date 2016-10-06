Trump's own bankruptcy lawyers say he lies so much they could only meet with him in pairs

Donald Trump’s own bankruptcy lawyers testified that they had a policy of not meeting with the real estate mogul alone because he had a “problem” of constantly lying.

On Tuesday, Buzzfeed published thousands of pages of court filings from three of Trump’s bankruptcies in the 1990s. Twitter user @nycsouthpaw highlighted several pages from the Trump Plaza depositions, which reveal the extraordinary steps Trump’s lawyers took to deal with his tenuous relationship with the truth.

In one document, bankruptcy attorney George Miller reveals that when meeting with Trump, “it’s always been our practice to make sure that two people are present, and we don’t have a problem with people lying.”

Miller calls Trump “an expert at interpreting things. Let’s put it that way.”

“We tried to [meet in pairs] with Donald always if we could because Donald says certain things and then has a lack of memory,” he says in the deposition.