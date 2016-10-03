Donald Trump says soldiers with PTSD aren't strong

On Monday, Donald Trump delivered a stirring message to veterans at the Retired American Warriors PAC. In response to concerns about the application of spiritual programs to the problem of miltiary suicides, Donald Trump had a convoluted response that included this insight.

When you talk about the mental health problems, when people come back from war and combat and they see things that maybe a lot of the folks in this room have seen many times over and you're strong and you can handle it but a lot of people can't handle it …